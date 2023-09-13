St. Paul names 1st recipient of Rondo Inheritance Fund, getting $90K toward home ownership

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Rondo neighborhood in St. Paul was torn up with the construction of Interstate 94 seven decades ago, displacing residents. Now the city is working to make their families whole, as well as homeowners.

Anthony Bradford didn't think at 22 he would be the proud owner of a home, in a city where his family has history. His family owned property in the Rondo neighborhood before I-94 split it in two, forcing many people to leave and their chance at generational wealth gone as well.

"I'm grateful that I'm able to look at my house and realize that, four years ago when I was 18, I would never think this would be an option," Bradford said.

Bradford now has a chance to create a new legacy thanks to a boost from the city. He was named the first recipient of the Rondo Inheritance Fund, providing up to $110,000 towards a down payment for descendants of Rondo families who lost property during construction.

The mayor's office was overwhelmed with applications; over 500 people sought downpayment assistance.

"What we can do is to provide descendants of old Rondo, like Mr. Bradford, the opportunity to reclaim that lost value, to rebuild those family inheritances that were gutted to build the freeway that we stand not far from today," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said.

Bradford received $90,000 from the fund to make the purchase possible, a loan that doesn't need to be repaid if he holds on to the house for 15 years. It can be partially forgiven if he sells it sooner.

The inheritance fund also has forgivable loans for home renovation projects. Other low- to moderate-income residents can get help, but the inheritance fund provides an extra boost for specifically Rondo descendants.