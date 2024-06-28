St. Paul man sentenced to 21 years for 2021 murder of his wife

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man was sentenced to more than 21 years for murdering his wife in 2021.

Johnny Aldridge, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in April. He was sentenced Friday to 261 months and received credit for 987 days served.

He was charged in September 2021 after he called 911 to report he'd shot his wife, Caitlin Aldridge, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities found her dead of a gunshot wound to the head in their home on the 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West.

The complaint states Johnny Aldridge's daughter was home when he shot his wife. She told investigators her father had PTSD after being shot in the hand while in his garage earlier that year. He had left home multiple times that summer, she said, and had been carrying a gun because he was afraid of getting shot.

She told investigators that her father was hard on his wife, and they had been fighting over small stuff.

Johnny Aldridge told investigators he shot his wife during an argument over his belief that his daughter had been sexually active, the complaint states.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to call 911 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Violence Free Minnesota also has resources. You can find St. Paul's Blueprint for Safety by clicking here.