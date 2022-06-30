St. Paul man Francisco Chale faces charges in 3 separate sexual assault cases

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 27-year-old St. Paul man faces sexual assault charges in three separate sexual assault incidents in the Twin Cities in May.

Francisco Chale is charged in both Ramsey and Hennepin counties. He faces felony charges of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to a May 15 incident in St. Paul and a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in a May 30 incident in Richfield. He's also charged in a 2017 incident in St. Paul.

Francisco Chale Ramsey County

According to the criminal complaint for the first May incident, Chale allegedly picked up a woman who was intoxicated and walking on the side of the road, and then sexually assaulted her inside his vehicle. The victim did not know Chale, the complaint said.

Using surveillance camera footage and DNA profiling, authorities were able to identify Chale and later arrested him, according to the complaint.

In the second incident, Chale is accused of raping a woman he met through a dating app. Chale allegedly raped the woman inside his vehicle, and DNA profiling was used to identify him.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office also confirmed that Chale is charged in a third assault, which allegedly occurred in St. Paul in February 2017. In that case, Chale is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met through a friend. Like the two other cases he's charged in, he's accused of sexually assaulting the victim inside a vehicle.

The Hennepin County charges allege that Chale is linked to several other sexual assault incidents, including an underage victim in 2009.

If convicted, Chale faces up to 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine on the first degree criminal sexual conduct charge.