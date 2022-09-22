Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

St. Paul to see increased law enforcement presence Thursday for emergency drill

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Sept. 22, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Sept. 22, 2022 01:35

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- If you see a large law enforcement presence in St. Paul Thursday, be aware, it's likely a drill.

Several agencies, including the St. Paul Fire Department and the Minnesota National Guard, are running an emergency preparedness exercise. It helps train them for real-world emergencies.

This is happening from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday in the area near Como Park and McMurray Athletic Fields.

Roads will remain open, but residents may run into some traffic backups.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 5:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.