St. Paul to see increased law enforcement presence Thursday for emergency drill

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- If you see a large law enforcement presence in St. Paul Thursday, be aware, it's likely a drill.

Several agencies, including the St. Paul Fire Department and the Minnesota National Guard, are running an emergency preparedness exercise. It helps train them for real-world emergencies.

This is happening from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday in the area near Como Park and McMurray Athletic Fields.

Roads will remain open, but residents may run into some traffic backups.