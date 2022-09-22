St. Paul to see increased law enforcement presence Thursday for emergency drill
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- If you see a large law enforcement presence in St. Paul Thursday, be aware, it's likely a drill.
Several agencies, including the St. Paul Fire Department and the Minnesota National Guard, are running an emergency preparedness exercise. It helps train them for real-world emergencies.
This is happening from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday in the area near Como Park and McMurray Athletic Fields.
Roads will remain open, but residents may run into some traffic backups.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.