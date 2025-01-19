Man killed in fiery crash off Interstate 94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened in St. Paul early Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a man was driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee westbound on Interstate 94 when it left the roadway around 1:42 a.m. While exiting to Mounds Boulevard, the vehicle struck the overhead sign post. The vehicle then caught fire.

The state patrol has not identified the victim yet other than them being a man. He was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if the driver had been wearing a seat belt or if alcohol was involved in the incident, according to the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.