St. Paul Police investigate city's 20th homicide of 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating the city's 20th homicide of the year.

Police say a man in his 40s was killed Monday evening in the North End neighborhood.

Officers were called at about 5:30 p.m. to the area of Winnipeg Avenue and Rice Street on a reported assault, and arrived to find the victim "suffering from a fatal wound." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don't think this was a random attack. No one is in custody. Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to call 651-266-5650.