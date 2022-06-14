Watch CBS News
Crime

St. Paul Police investigate city's 20th homicide of 2022

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating the city's 20th homicide of the year.

raw-st-paul-homicide-broll-lunemann-061322.jpg
CBS

Police say a man in his 40s was killed Monday evening in the North End neighborhood.

Officers were called at about 5:30 p.m. to the area of Winnipeg Avenue and Rice Street on a reported assault, and arrived to find the victim "suffering from a fatal wound." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don't think this was a random attack. No one is in custody. Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to call 651-266-5650.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 11:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.