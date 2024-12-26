St. Paul firefighter-EMT assisting with relief in Ukraine after immigrating from Belarus in 2011

ST. PAUL, Minn. — As the war in Ukraine rages on, a Twin Cities woman is doing all she can to help.

"My mom always taught me, 'If you receive something, don't forget to give it back.'" Svetlana Vold, a firefighter and EMT for the St. Paul Fire Department, said.

Vold immigrated from Belarus in 2011 as she claims the situation in her country "wasn't the best." Vold looked at her family's green card as a dream come true.

"My dad was a fire chief in Belarus all his life, but I never looked at that as a potential job for myself as females are not allowed to be in the fire department," Vold said.

She'll never forget her Eastern European roots, which is why when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Vold immediately thought of her mom's teachings, looking to give back to her old Ukrainian neighbors who are suffering. So, she's traveled there five times since the invasion, putting her first responder efforts to work.

"I stayed at one fire department my last trip for three nights," Vold said. "It was very depressing".

Vold reminds us that first responders are dealing with war, bombings and missile attacks — more than we could imagine — and they need the equipment to help with that demand. She's collecting unused or expired equipment, according to U.S. standards, and plans on bringing it to Ukraine during her future visits.

She has received donations from not only the St. Paul Fire Department but Minneapolis, Coon Rapids and Eagan as well.

"We are grateful to support our fellow first responders in desperate need and grateful for our diverse team of firefighters to highlight those needs," the St. Paul Fire Department said in a statement.

"After being there once, you'd think you wouldn't come back... but this is what motivates you to come back. All of those people become a part of you," Vold said.

If you're wondering how far an effort like this goes, Stand with Ukraine Minnesota explains how.

"It's not like these supplies will go somewhere in the warehouse, they'll be used in the firehouse because they don't have much," said Mykola Sarazhynskyy, with Stand with Ukraine Minnesota.

If you're looking to help with Vold's efforts, contact the St. Paul Fire Department or Vold suggests donating to Stand with Ukraine Minnesota.