St. Paul police seek info in fatal hit-and-run near Lake Phalen

By WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are searching for a driver who they say hit and killed an 83-year-old man earlier this month.

Another driver found John Bidon lying in the intersection of Arlington Avenue and McAfee Street around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, the St. Paul Police Department said.

Officers responded, and Bidon was taken to Regions Hospital, where he later died. The Ramsey County medical examiner determined he died after being hit by a vehicle.

John Bidon St. Paul Police Department

Police did not provide any information about the suspect vehicle or driver, but are asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5722.

"Saint Paul, we need your help bringing justice to this case for John's family," police said.

