St. Paul farmers market returns for 170th year

St. Paul farmer’s market is back in action for the season

ST. PAUL, MINN. — For some, it's the unofficial sign the seasons have turned. Minnesota's farmers markets are beginning to make their return.

The St. Paul Farmer's Market opened for the season on Saturday morning, marking its 170th year.

"We were here I think one year before the state was the state – so that's pretty good," joked market manager Jim Golden. "For us, this really is the kickoff for the summer. It's kick off for the spring, it's kick off where everything starts from here."

Golden, who is entering his 40th year with the market, describes the group like a family – making Saturday's return a reunion of sorts.

"It goes back generations," he said. "The kids grow up working here, they get older, start family farms, they start having kids."

The case is such for flower man Justin Nelson, whose family owns and operates Nelson Greenhouse and Veggies in Big Lake.

"I've been coming here since I was a little kid. Just helping out since I was ten years old, probably," said Nelson. "A lot of the people here, they have their families help out just like we do. Their parents are doing out, and their kids are helping out."

Golden and Nelson say their eyes are on the weather this year – after multiple years of drought – they're praying for a "normal" weather season.

"That's on their minds. People are worried about the weather," Golden said.

The Minnesota Farmers Market Association says it's the case across the state.

"2020 was a great growing season," said Sina War of the MFMA. "Then we got hit by the pandemic, and then, it was drought, drought, drought. Uncertainty – we're optimistic – we're trying to stay optimistic."