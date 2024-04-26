Dog stolen from owner in brazen St. Paul attack, police say

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are asking for the public's help to find two suspects who violently stole a dog from its owner Wednesday on St. Paul's east side.

The dognapping happened just before 4 p.m. near North Arkwright Street and York Avenue in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Clementine St. Paul Police Department

The victim told police she was walking her French Bulldog/Boston Terrier mix named Clementine, or Tiny, when two young men knocked her down and took the pet. The woman wasn't hurt.

Tiny was last seen wearing a black harness. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.