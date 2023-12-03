St. Olaf men's soccer team wins NCAA Division III national championship

4 things to know from Dec. 3, 2023

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — St. Olaf College made history Sunday afternoon when the men's soccer team won the NCAA Division II national championship.

The team won 2-1 in overtime against Amherst at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia.

Hakeem Morgan scored in the 62nd minute to tie the Oles with the Mammoths. Casey McCloskey made the second goal of the game 68 seconds into overtime, winning the championship title for the team.

With the win, St. Olaf became the first Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference school to win the NCAA title in men's soccer. It is also the school's second NCAA team title ever — the first one being the 2013 men's cross country national championship.

Sunday's win is also the men's soccer team's 20th victory of the season, extending its winning streak to 22 games, a program record.

Two other MIAC teams won NCAA titles in 2023 — Gustavus Adolphus College's women's hockey team and Carleton College's women's cross country team.