St. Michael-Albertville native shines for South Carolina in NCAA Women's Final Four

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — The Women's Final Four is set for this Friday and two Minnesotans are in it: Uconn's Paige Bueckers and South Carolina's Tessa Johnson. The two could even potentially face off in the championship.

For Johnson, this is her first time in the Big Dance. She's known for hitting the 3-pointers and helped get the Gamecocks this far in the NCAA Tournament.

"Being there as a freshman, it's amazing," said Johnson.

There's more attention than ever before is on the Women's NCAA Tournament, but Johnson isn't letting the pressure of performing on such a big stage get to her.

"It's more good pressure because when I'm thinking of playing out there, I'm going off of the people who are already out there on the court, my leaders out there, like [Te-Hina Paopao], Raven [Johsnon] all of them out there," said Johnson.

Johnson got her start in the gym at St. Michael-Albertville High School, where she helped take the team to their first state title in over 10 years and was the school's all-time leading scorer of both boys and girls.

Tessa Johnson #5 of the South Carolina Gamecocks drives to the basket as Timea Gardiner #30 of the Oregon State Beavers defends during the first half in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 31, 2024 in Albany, New York. Getty Images

Her former coach couldn't be more proud to see her in her first Final Four appearance.

"Now watching her at this level, it's a lot of pride," said Kent Hamre, the St. Michael-Albertville girls' basketball head coach.

Hamre says Johnson's run in the tournament is creating a big buzz in the north suburban metro.

"Everyone knows who Tessa is, and unfortunately, they've gotten to know who I am because I'm no longer Coach Hamre. I'm known as Tessa's high school coach," said Hamre.

There's also tangible proof that women's basketball is growing in popularity that Coach Hamre sees each season.

"We have summer camps here and our numbers are going through the roof, especially with our younger kids," said Hamre.

While Johnson is focused on winning with the Gamecocks, she's not forgetting how she got here.

"Without anyone in the community I grew up around, my school, my coaches, even my peers, they shaped me to who I am today, so I can't thank them enough," said Johnson.

The Gamecocks take on the NC State Wolfpack Women's Basketball team on April 5 at 6 p.m. CT.