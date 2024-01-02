St. Louis Park's iconic Galaxy Drive-In tapped for a big makeover this year

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — If you've driven along Highway 7 in St. Louis Park, odds are the Galaxy Drive-In has caught your eye. The throwback spot has been dark for a few years but a local duo just bought the place and is about to give it a facelift.

The Galaxy will soon become Well's Roadside, which will keep some drive-in spots but also add year-round dining on an all-season, pet-friendly pergola patio.

The co-owners say this is their seventh location, but that they've never had such an overwhelming community response to a project before.

"They remember growing up here. They worked here over the decades. People are really excited this is coming back to be a unique fun spot for the St. Louis Park neighborhood," Craft & Crew Hospitality co-owner Luke Derheim said.

The planned menu will be succinct, with a focus on the drive-in standby: burgers. However, they do plan to add beer and wine as a new addition.

The redesign could start in a matter of weeks. They hope to open early this summer, and they say they'll be looking for neighborhood feedback as they finalize their design and concept.