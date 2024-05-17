St. Louis Park High School employee on leave amid "serious misconduct" allegations, principal says

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — The principal of a Twin Cities high school says an employee is on administrative leave amid allegations of "serious misconduct."

St. Louis Park High School Principal LaNisha Paddock informed parents of the situation on Friday, confirming in a note that the move was made after she was "informed about a concerning social media post," which she said has been reported to police.

WCCO

"Our top priority is the well-being of our staff and students," Paddock wrote.

She also encouraged students and their families to report any information about this situation to school officials and police.

About 1,500 students are enrolled in the school, according to the district.