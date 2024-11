Man’s family awarded millions in lawsuit over Hennepin County jail death, and more headlines

FREDENBERG, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 62-year-old man who was missing has been found dead.

The man had been missing from Fredenberg since Monday afternoon, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. He was found dead Wednesday morning, and the sheriff's office said it does not suspect foul play. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Fredenberg is located about 17 miles northwest of Duluth.