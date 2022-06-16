St. Louis County reaches effective end to veteran homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Louis County Continuum of Care has effectively ended veteran homelessness, making it the eighth county in Minnesota to do so, Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday.

Achieving an effective end to homelessness for veterans means that systems are in place so efforts can focus mainly on preventing homelessness. When homelessness does occur, the response is supposed to be rapid.

The goal of a CoC is to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring.

A CoC is a regional or local planning body that coordinates housing or services funding for homeless families and individuals. There are 10 CoCs in Minnesota.

The St. Louis County CoC has multiple stakeholders, including but not limited to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, emergy shelters, and several non-profit, private, and public organizations.

Walz made the announcement in partnership with the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.