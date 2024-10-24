Watch CBS News
2 killed in head-on crash in northeastern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — Two men are dead following a head-on crash involving two pickup trucks on Thursday morning in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Biss Road, just east of Sand Lake in the town of Britt, located about 13 miles northwest of Virginia.

A 76-year-old man traveling eastbound on the road "appeared to have drifted off" onto the shoulder, then "overcorrected and continued across the centerline," striking a truck driven by a 69-year-old man.

The sheriff's office is still investigating and says the Minnesota State Patrol will reconstruct the crash scene.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

