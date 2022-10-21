St. James city council accepts $150K grant to improve police de-escalation

Dakota Co. deputies using VR to train for emergencies

ST. JAMES, Minn. – On Tuesday, October 18, the St. James City Council voted unanimously to accept a $150k grant from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). The grant will allow the St. James Police Department to purchase equipment to train officers in training topics such as de-escalation, autism awareness, and effective communication with the public.

According to the St. James Police Department, they intend to purchase a VirTra V-180 Training Simulator System with the grant money. The simulator provides realistic and immersive training scenarios for police officers that can be changed in real-time as the officer progresses through the training.

The VirTra simulator is expected to be delivered and installed by the end of the year. Officers will complete monthly training with the simulator to enhance their skills and abilities to communicate with the public, de-escalate high stress situations, and improve mental health awareness.

This will be the only VirTra Training Simulator located in out-state Minnesota.

The St. James Police Department was one of 45 law enforcement agencies in the United States to be awarded a grant by the DOJ.