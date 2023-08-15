St. Cloud SWAT team arrests domestic assault suspect

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- The St. Cloud Police Department SWAT team was called in to arrest a man making threats with a shotgun inside his home Saturday morning.

Officers first responded to the 4700 block of Fifth Street Northeast just before 10:30 a.m. after reports of threats involving a shotgun.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man, refused to answer the door, police said, and the SWAT team was called in to execute a search warrant. SWAT officers entered the home and arrested the man on suspicion of domestic assault about seven-and-a-half hours after the initial call.

Police did not say they used chemical irritants during the arrest, but did say the man was treated for exposure to such substances at the scene.

A woman in the home was uninjured, police said. Two shotguns were recovered from the home.

WCCO does not typically identify those arrested until they are formally charged.

Local Domestic Violence Resources



Women's Advocates

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

Minnesota Day One

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.