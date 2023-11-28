St. Cloud State University president announces she will step down in June

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker announced on Monday that she will be stepping down from her position when her contract ends next year.

Wacker became the university's first woman president in 2018. Her last day will be June 30.

"Serving as SCSU's president has been an honor and a privilege," Wacker said in a release. "I am proud to have had the opportunity to serve our amazing students, faculty, staff, and administrative leaders. This decision was extremely difficult; however, I feel great about what I and my leadership team have accomplished in the past six years, and the time is right to hand the reigns over to the next leader."

Robbyn Wacker, who has led SCSU as its president since 2018, announced Nov. 27 that she will be leaving her position on June 30, 2024, upon completion of her contract.



"Serving as SCSU’s president has been an honor and a privilege," Wacker expressed. https://t.co/mACYyKtBZr pic.twitter.com/ftwj5zqeAk — St. Cloud State (@stcloudstate) November 27, 2023

Scott Olson, chancellor of Minnesota State, thanked Wacker for her service to the university and Minnesota State.

"During her tenure, Dr. Wacker led the university through the most challenging time in higher education's history with positivity, empathy, and vision," Olson said. "Her commitment to student success and Equity 2030 has laid a foundation of excellence at the university that will impact the region for years to come."

Before SCSU, Wacker spent two decades in multiple academic roles at the University of Northern Colorado.

In August, SCSU became the first state school to offer an online certificate in cannabis education. Wacker says the goal is to meet workforce demand in a fledging industry that could top $1 billion in Minnesota over the next few years, according to one estimate.