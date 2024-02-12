St. Cloud State launches a 5th cannabis course, this one in product development

Minnesota could see high demand for cannabis dispensaries

Minnesota could see high demand for cannabis dispensaries

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University is expanding its cannabis curriculum.

Those looking to grow their knowledge can now sign up for courses in cannabis product development, and a design certificate program.

"This all-encompassing program begins with the foundational principles of cannabis science, covering the essentials of industry terminology, decarboxylation, and various extraction techniques ranging from solventless methods to supercritical fluid extractions," their website explains. "As you progress, dive deeper into the art of product creation, mastering the formulation of a diverse array of cannabis products including tinctures, topicals, chocolates, gummies, and more. Gain cutting-edge insights into nanoemulsion technology, and understand the critical aspects of product safety, packaging, and labeling."

These new courses are in addition to the four other cannabis courses currently being offered at the school:

Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine

Cannabis Agriculture & Horticulture

The Business of Cannabis

Cannabis Compliance & Risk Management

The courses are held in partnership with Green Flower.

All courses are listed as lasting for 24 weeks, at a tuition rate of $500 per month.

Since recreational marijuana was made legal last year, a study suggests that Minnesota will need nearly 400 dispensaries to comply with state law. The law requires one dispensary for every 12,500 Minnesotans. That totals to a minimum of 381 cannabis dispensaries across the state.

Adults can grow up to eight plants at home, with no more than four flowering at a time. The study's participants reportedly grew an average of two plants at a time.