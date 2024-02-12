Watch CBS News
St. Cloud State launches a 5th cannabis course, this one in product development

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota could see high demand for cannabis dispensaries
Minnesota could see high demand for cannabis dispensaries 02:01

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University is expanding its cannabis curriculum.

Those looking to grow their knowledge can now sign up for courses in cannabis product development, and a design certificate program.

"This all-encompassing program begins with the foundational principles of cannabis science, covering the essentials of industry terminology, decarboxylation, and various extraction techniques ranging from solventless methods to supercritical fluid extractions," their website explains. "As you progress, dive deeper into the art of product creation, mastering the formulation of a diverse array of cannabis products including tinctures, topicals, chocolates, gummies, and more. Gain cutting-edge insights into nanoemulsion technology, and understand the critical aspects of product safety, packaging, and labeling."

These new courses are in addition to the four other cannabis courses currently being offered at the school:

  • Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine
  • Cannabis Agriculture & Horticulture
  • The Business of Cannabis
  • Cannabis Compliance & Risk Management

The courses are held in partnership with Green Flower.

All courses are listed as lasting for 24 weeks, at a tuition rate of $500 per month.

Since recreational marijuana was made legal last year, a study suggests that Minnesota will need nearly 400 dispensaries to comply with state law. The law requires one dispensary for every 12,500 Minnesotans. That totals to a minimum of 381 cannabis dispensaries across the state.

Adults can grow up to eight plants at home, with no more than four flowering at a time. The study's participants reportedly grew an average of two plants at a time. 

Eric Henderson
eric-henderson-2.jpg

Eric Henderson is WCCO and CBS Minnesota's web content manager. He has won three Emmy Awards, as well as an Edward R. Murrow Award. Aside from overseeing the digital product, Eric has also written extensively on film and media.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 2:45 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

