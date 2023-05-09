Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

St. Cloud State sends out active shooter alert before quickly changing messaging

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- It was a scary evening on Monday for St. Cloud State University students, staff and the community after the school sent out an emergency alert warning of an active shooter.

The message read, in part, "RUN. HIDE. FIGHT."

But minutes later, another message said to disregard the alert, changing the narrative to a report of a suspicious person on campus.

St. Cloud State University Public Safety said they later took the suspect into custody, and lifted a shelter in place order.

A lieutenant for SCSU Public Safety told WCCO that a school spokesperson will share more information later on Tuesday. The lieutenant could not speak further on the incident, or why the alert changed so suddenly.

WCCO Staff
