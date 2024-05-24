St. Cloud raid seizes THC products more than 100 times legal limit, police say

Police in St. Cloud seize THC gummies more than 100 times the legal limit

SAINT CLOUD, Minn. — More than 30 pounds of illegal THC gummies, some more than 100 times the legal limit, have been seized from a local St. Cloud business.

St. Cloud police along with city and state health officials converged on a Division Street strip mall last week to conduct a search warrant at Smoke N' Cloud Tobacco.

Police said they received complaints that the shop was selling illegal products. Inside the shop, police said they seized more than 32 pounds of illegal THC gummies.

"This is the largest we've seen, yes absolutely," said St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis.

Some gummies were 120 times the legal limit per serving, police said.

Authorities also seized a significant amount of cannabis flower which was destroyed. Employees at Smoke N' Cloud Tobacco would not comment about the raid.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, its the seller's responsibility to comply with product limits outlined in the state statute. Failure to comply can result in fines of up to $10,000 per occurrence.

This latest bust could trigger fines and even criminal charges. Police are still investigating.

"That's just very unsafe for the public and really completely disregarding what the legal requirements are," said Kleis.

According to MDH, more than 1,000 compliance checks have been conducted, with 65% of retailers breaking the law for selling products with illegal levels of THC.

Those violations have resulted in $ 500,000 worth of THC products getting destroyed.

By law, edibles and beverages can contain no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving.

"It's a matter of understanding for people that are going into this type of business that they cannot go around the law and sell something that's an illegal product," said Kleis.