St. Cloud police seek missing girl, 14, who may be in Twin Cities

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police in St. Cloud are looking for a missing teenage girl who may have traveled to the Twin Cities.

Fourteen-year-old Emmarae Gervasi was last seen Friday leaving the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue South, the St. Cloud Police Department said. At the time, she was wearing a black tank top and black sweatpants with Betty Boop on them.

52853d02-3fb5-4782-a001-62007f00115d.jpg
St. Cloud Police Department

Police described Gervasi as 5'5" with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she was looking for someone to take her to the Twin Cities.

Anyone with information about Gervasi is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.  

