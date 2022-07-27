Watch CBS News
Crime

Trespassing suspect punches St. Cloud police officer

By WCCO Staff



ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A St. Cloud police officer suffered minor injuries after being punched in the face by a trespassing suspect.

Officers were called to business Monday evening on the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South, where they encountered the 20-year-old suspect, who is from St. Cloud.

Police say upon being told he was under arrest, the suspect "punched the officer and fled." The suspect was spotted and arrested the next day, four blocks away from the scene of the attack.

The suspect is being held at the Stearns County Jail, where he awaits several criminal charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

