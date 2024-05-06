Watch CBS News
St. Cloud motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck

By Anthony Bettin

CBS Minnesota

BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in central Minnesota Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred at Jewel Road and 213th Street in Belle Prairie Township around 4:30 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

The motorcyclist was heading north on Jewel Road and the pickup driver was going east on 213th Street when the two collided, the patrol said.

The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old man from St. Cloud, was killed. The pickup driver, a 41-year-old man from Grantsburg, was uninjured. 

First published on May 6, 2024 / 7:37 AM CDT

