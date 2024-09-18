Police seek help finding St. Cloud girl, 14; missing for weeks, believed to be in metro

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old St. Cloud resident Paige Marie Voigt, who has been out of contact with her family for over a month.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Voigt "ran away from home" on Aug. 8 and was last seen near Cooper Avenue South and 26th Street South.

Voigt's family "believes she may be saying in the metro area," according to the bureau, though it's not clear exactly where.

Paige Marie Voigt St. Cloud Police

She is described as standing 5 feet tall, weighing about 100 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Voigt was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. She has a nose ring and may be riding an old, blue Huffy bicycle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-345-4397.