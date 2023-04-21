St. Cloud man arrested for domestic assault, burglary after running from police

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A central Minnesota high school went into lockdown briefly on Wednesday while police searched for a domestic assault suspect.

The St. Cloud Police Department says its officers were dispatched on a domestic call to the 800 block of 15 1/2 Avenue North around 8:35 a.m.

Police say officers had been dispatched to the same residence the prior day on two separate domestic-related incidents, one involving a burglary. Both times, the suspect -- a 36-year-old man -- fled.

As officers arrived, they allegedly observed a man running eastbound on 9th Street North.

Police set up a perimeter and used a drone to find the suspect, who they say was hiding in an alley on the 300 block between North 8th and 9th avenues.

As a precaution, nearby Cathedral High School went into lockdown for approximately 10 minutes until the suspect had been located.

Authorities say an additional domestic assault and unlawful entry into the victim's residence had occurred. The victim did not need medical attention.

The suspect is in custody at Stearns County Jail awaiting charges of domestic assault and burglary. Additionally, it was discovered he had a felony probation warrant for robbery.

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.