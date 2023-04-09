Spring thaw leaves nature trails muddy and snowy, so expect some closures as they dry out

EAGAN, Minn. – Mother Nature can't keep up with our enthusiasm to get outside and go for a walk.

With the spring thaw officially underway, your outdoor walk may be messier than expected, but you can do your part to protect our trails during this seasonal transition.

"I think there was more snow than we thought. We expected it to be muddy the whole time, so we dressed for it, but there was a lot of snow. It was tough," said Amy Bifulk, who spent her Easter Sunday hiking with her family around Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan.

It was a busy Sunday at the park, with so many people ready to get outside after a long winter.

"You're gonna get some muddy shoes, you know, my feet are soaked right now," said Glenn Puit, who enjoyed the trails with his son. The two didn't mind the mud, they were just excited it's warm again.

"The sunlight really helps my mental health, so it makes me appreciate the sun a lot more because the long winter, it gets old real quick," said Glenn Puit Jr.

The mountain bike trails at Lebanon Hills are going to be closed for at least the next six weeks during spring thaw. This is a standard practice to prevent ruts and trail erosion.

CBS

"It's kind of slushy actually, maybe by next week it will be good," said Vinod Surasani, who was hiking on Sunday with his friends.

The more dry days we have, the faster trails will dry up. In the meantime, paved pathways might be the better, safer option. So instead of focusing on where you're stepping, you can enjoy the spring scenery around you.

"We saw a lot of birds, some muskrats, we didn't see any deer, but we saw some wildlife and they were having a good time, too," said Archie Bifulk.

Paved pathways in Dakota County

Big Rivers Regional Trail

Mississippi River Greenway

River to River Greenway



Minnesota River Greenway

North Creek Greenway

Trail Conditions at State Parks