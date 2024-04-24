Spring Lake Park High School evacuated due to bomb threat

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — A north metro high school had to evacuate Wednesday after receiving a bomb threat.

Officials for Spring Lake Park High School say it received a phone call of a bomb threat shortly after 12 p.m.

As a precautionary measure, authorities evacuated the building, dismissing students and staff from classes for the rest of the day.

After a thorough search of the high school, the Spring Lake Park Police Department says no devices or suspicious packages were found.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to call SLPPD at 763-792-7200 or email records@slpmn.org.

Classes will resume as normal on Thursday, according to the school district.