SPPD investigating if stolen vehicle suspect was involved in drive-by shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a drive-by shooting and a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle overnight.

According to police, two 22-year-old men were shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say initial information indicates that the victims were shot by a person in a white Toyota 4Runner. Soon after the shooting, a vehicle matching the description was located near Selby Avenue and Lexington Parkway by a State Trooper. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled and the trooper did not pursue.

St. Paul police located the vehicle again and began a pursuit due to the possible involvement in the shooting. Ramsey County deputies also joined the pursuit. The pursuit ended when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested for pending charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Brooklyn Park.

Police are investigating if the stolen vehicle was the same vehicle used in the drive-by shooting.