Spot a "fish kill" on a Minnesota lake this spring? Let the DNR know

MINNEAPOLIS – If you see something fishy on Minnesota rivers and lakes, say something.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging residents to call them if they spot a fish die-off.

CBS

It's not uncommon for melting ice to reveal fish that didn't survive the winter. But they could also be diseased, or killed by chemicals including pesticides.

If you see a fish kill this spring, call 1-800-422-0798, and let the officer know what size and type of fish you find.