Kids and senior citizens unite for a spooky Halloween treat

ANOKA, Minn. — Ghosts, goblins, super heroes and your favorite sports phenom were all present for the big event inside St. Stephen's Catholic School in Anoka.

Members of the schools student council led the pack of kids who stood in line to get treats from senior members of the community living at The Estates of Twin Rivers.

"It gives them a fun time since its been so cold out and still have fun trick or treating," said St. Stephen's Student Council member Aubrey Dunsmore.

No coats here, just kids having fun expressing themselves with their choice in costume. As for the seniors passing out candy, this is a dream come true.

Twin Rivers resident Diana Bagley says "seeing all the kids in their costumes," is the best part.

MORE NEWS: X, previously Twitter, reinstates Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips' campaign account after suspending it

Seniors took pride in their costumes as well, trying their best to be scary or creative and setting an example for the next generation of Halloween celebrators.

"It's the best thing in the world," explained Twin Rivers resident John Aspinwall. "I love it, I get to dress up even though I can't walk. I love it."

School Principal Gerald Rehder believes this is one way to keep the cold out and the fun in when it comes to celebrating this holiday.

"Trick-or-treat inside," says Principal Rehder. "I think that's preferable by parents and kids on a day like today."

Student council members helped with the event's soundtrack which sparked dancing amongst the group. The biggest talk of the day was focused on Tuesday, Halloween. With colder than normal weather in the forecast, these young people know what it will take to battle the elements while in search of the best treats.

"Definitely comfy socks that's for sure and also very comfy clothing, for sure," says student council member Josie Mjoljus.

Kieran Darveau of the St. Stephen's student council knows exactly how he will stay warm this Halloween. "I'm going to stay in the house and run the candy bowl."