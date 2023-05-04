Watch CBS News
Split Rock Lighthouse lit in honor of Gordon Lightfoot

By WCCO Staff

Gordon Lightfight, Canadian folk legend, dies at 84
TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors shone bright Wednesday night in honor of Canadian folk music legend Gordon Lightfoot, who died Monday at age 84.  

Northern News Now

Lightfoot will always have a piece of Minnesota's heart because of his hit 1976 song "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."   

Gordon Lightfoot Performs In Concert
Gordon Lightfoot in 1974 Getty Images

The song told the story of the 1975 Lake Superior shipwreck of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald. It reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 charts exactly one year after the Great Lakes freighter sank.

