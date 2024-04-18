Southern Minnesota police looking for man wanted on child sex abuse charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

William Guy Amick III, 36, is facing 13 felony charges in Fillmore County that include using minors in sexual performance, soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct and possession of pornographic work involving a minor. He has multiple victims between the ages of newborn and seven years old, according to the BCA.

Amick lived in Mabel and Rushford, Minnesota for approximately two years until May 2023, police said. He may or may not still be in Minnesota.

Amick also goes by "E" and often uses a fake female identity when interacting online with other men to create sexual abuse material involving the men's children, investigators say.

William Guy Amick III Washington County, Pennsylvania courts

Authorities believe Amick receives payments from people who support his online activities.

"His financial supporters may not know his true identity nor be aware of his criminal activity," the BCA said in a press release.

Amick is also wanted in Pennsylvania on similar charges.

He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and around 123 pounds with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Amick's whereabouts is urged to submit a tip online or call 877-WANTED-2 and indicate that the tip should be routed to Washington County in Pennsylvania. Tips can be anonymous.