Southern Minnesota man fatally shot in Minneapolis, authorities say

MINNEAPOLIS — A southern Minnesota man was shot early Friday in Minneapolis and died hours later at a hospital, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. on the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North, the Minneapolis Police Department said. Officers responded and found a man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died later that morning, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. The medical examiner identified the man as 28-year-old Da'Vonte Adams of Spring Valley, which is about 30 miles south of Rochester.

Police are investigating the shooting but have not yet made any arrests.