Southdale Center Apple Store targeted in Romanian crime ring's sleight of hand scheme

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say that a New York man who allegedly stole nearly $2,000 from an Edina retailer using sleight of hand has ties to a Romanian organized crime group.

Suraj Tomita, 25, also known as Suraj Rostas, is charged with one count of theft by swindle, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Charging documents say officers responded to a theft call from the Apple Store at the Southdale Center in Edina on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Tomita took out a "large amount" of cash from his pocket to pay for a MacBook and Airpods. He counted it in front of the cashier, who then counted it, along with the store manager. The cash totaled $3,600.

Before the employee could place the money in the drawer, Tomita allegedly made direct eye contact with the employee and covertly removed $1,900 from the stack while talking to them.

Police say they found over $3,000 in cash on Tomita upon his arrest.

Authorities say that Tomita is associated with a Romanian organized theft ring that is operating around the whole country.

Members of the organization conduct thefts using sleight of hand, or quick change removal of cash while distracting the employee. After paying for merchandise with a smaller amount of cash, the suspect later returns the merchandise for full value.

Last week, police arrested a 24-year-old woman believed to belong to a Romanian crime group for stealing thousands of dollars from Twin Cities retailers using sleight of hand.