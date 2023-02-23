Watch CBS News
South St. Paul, Orono advance in state girls' hockey tournament

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Storm can't stop girls state hockey tournament in St. Paul
Storm can't stop girls state hockey tournament in St. Paul 03:13

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Girls' State High School Hockey Tournament continues Thursday with the Class AA quarterfinals. Rosemount was scheduled to take on Andover at the Xcel Energy Center.

Wednesday was the Class A quarterfinals. Many of the schools' fan buses were canceled because of the weather, which meant, if you wanted to cheer on your team in St. Paul, you had to drive yourself.

The Otters faced off against South St. Paul, and the game was a crazy one. Scoreless through regulation, they played into double overtime. South St. Paul won the game 1-0 and moves on to the semifinals Friday.

In another Class A quarterfinal Wednesday, Orono looked very good against Luverne. Macy Rasmussen made a particularly nifty move for a goal. They won 6-0. 

Orono will meet Proctor-Hermantown. Reese Heitzman scored twice against Mankato East in a 4-3 win in that game.

