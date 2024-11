Police investigating south Minneapolis homicide, and more headlines

Police investigating south Minneapolis homicide, and more headlines

Police investigating south Minneapolis homicide, and more headlines

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two people were hurt in a fire early Wednesday morning in South St. Paul.

The fire started just after 5 a.m. at a home on Frost Street, according to the South Metro Fire Department.

WCCO

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and another victim was treated at the scene.

Officials say they're still working to determine the fire's origins.