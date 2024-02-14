South St. Paul girls hockey coach gets 600th win

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — The South St. Paul girls hockey coach reached a big milestone this season.

In a conference game against Two Rivers High School a few weeks ago, head coach Dave Palmquist racked up his 600th win with the Packers, the most of any girls high school team.

Palmquist has been coaching for the Packers since 1994 when girls high school hockey became a sanctioned sport. He's been there for over 1,000 games and has now won 600 of them.

"It's just kind of surreal because you don't get into coaching for these numbers. Life goes so quickly and it just kind of creeps up," said Palmquist.

MORE NEWS: "I can't wait": Roosevelt High School's unified hoops team looks to go back-to-back



Over the years, Palmquist has prioritized his players not just as a coach, but also as their mentor and friend.

"He's just the best coach. He cares about us," said Annie Felton, a senior on the Packers girls hockey team, "He cares more about how we feel mentally, physically than winning a game. It always matters the kind of character we are."

WCCO

Palmquist believes that his job as a coach is much bigger than the game itself.

"I just want to make a difference in their lives, and that's why you get into coaching — to be a difference maker," said Palmquist.

Through decades of coaching, he's helped the Packers earn four state championships and was inducted into the Minnesota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

However, the most rewarding moments are when he coached his daughter Abby for four years (2009-2013), and when his son, Josh, joined him on the ice as an assistant coach for 10 years.

"We've just had a blast together. [Josh's] passion is as great as mine. We just love coaching these kids," said Palmquist.

This successful girls hockey coach has no plans to hang up his skates anytime soon.

"I'm loving it as much as I ever have, so I don't see an end in sight," said Palmquist.