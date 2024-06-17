Watch CBS News
South Minneapolis building believed to be under renovation catches fire, MFD says

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a building in south Minneapolis late Monday evening.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a fire in the basement of a building at 5 East 38th Street South around 7:40 p.m.

Crews saw smoke from the first floor of the two-story building upon arrival. The first floor of the building is said to be commercial space while the second floor is residential space.

Lines were laid to the basement of the building. Crews also found that the fire extended through the void space in the walls and between the ceiling of the first and second floors. The walls and ceiling had to be opened in order to extinguish the fire, according to the fire department.

Crews did not find any fire extension in the adjacent building or roofline.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says that the building appeared to be vacant and under renovation.

No injuries were reported.

