"Somebody knows": Josh Guimond's father hopes renewed attention brings answers in son's disappearance

MAPLE LAKE, Minn. -- It's been nearly 20 years since a Minnesota college student disappeared.

As the somber anniversary moves closer, the case is getting more attention from podcast "Simply Vanished" and a featured episode on Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries."

Josh Guimond CBS

In 2002, it's believed Josh Guimond started walking to his dorm at St. John's University after spending time with friends at a small party on campus. No one saw him again.

Last week, Stearns County deputies released photos from Guimond's computer, hoping someone will recognize them and help investigators identify them. They believe the individuals may have information about the case.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

"Where is the body? Until then, he is alive," his father Brian said.

Now two decades later, Brian still believes Stearns County investigators were too focused on a theory that Josh fell into the nearby water on campus. Back then, he hired his own team of professional divers to check.

"I always said all along, for whatever reason he was set up and grabbed for something he found out or whatever," Brian said.

Last year, he hired attorney Mike Padden, who he tells WCCO he no longer represents him, after they lost a lawsuit against the sheriff's office to try to access Josh's case file. The sheriff's office argued it would jeopardize the active investigation.

"All I can say is that it's another day with no answers," he said.

Brian said he was not aware they would be releasing the 28 photos they say were found on Josh's computer. He thinks they've had the photos since the early 2000's when the computer was taken for evidence.

"Oh, they're doing something! Let's see, why are they doing something? Oh, that's right. Unsolved Mysteries

airs tomorrow and then Nov. 10 is 20 years," he said.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said it could not comment on what led to the release of the photos, adding they are constantly reviewing the case.

"All it's going to take is one person. One person to get a conscience. Somebody knows. There's people who know exactly what happened," Brian said.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office investigators said Monday that more tips have come in since they released the photos.