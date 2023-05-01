Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Solitude is good for your mood and mind, research indicates

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 1, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of May 1, 2023 01:33

MINNEAPOLIS -- New psychological research shows just a brief dose of solitude can improve your mood and mental well-being.

A series of experiments by a psychology professor at Durham University showed that just 15 minutes of solitude calmed strong emotions in the participants. Assistant professor Thuy-vy Nguyen asked some students to sit alone with their thoughts in a room, and others were allowed books or phones. Nguyen found emotions like anxiety or excitement were quelled by the solitude.

Additionally, a survey of more than 18,000 U.S. adults found that more than half engaged in solitude as an activity for rest.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 6:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.