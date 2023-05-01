Solitude is good for your mood and mind, research indicates
MINNEAPOLIS -- New psychological research shows just a brief dose of solitude can improve your mood and mental well-being.
A series of experiments by a psychology professor at Durham University showed that just 15 minutes of solitude calmed strong emotions in the participants. Assistant professor Thuy-vy Nguyen asked some students to sit alone with their thoughts in a room, and others were allowed books or phones. Nguyen found emotions like anxiety or excitement were quelled by the solitude.
Additionally, a survey of more than 18,000 U.S. adults found that more than half engaged in solitude as an activity for rest.
