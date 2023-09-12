Soldier from Minnesota dies after fall while hiking in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A U.S. soldier from Minnesota died after falling while hiking in Alaska earlier this month.

Kyle Gustafson, 34, fell Sept. 2 while hiking south of Anchorage, according to the Army. He was hospitalized and later died.

Kyle Gustafson U.S. Army/Getty Images

Gustafson was from Fridley and was serving as a military police soldier. He joined the Army in December 2020 and had been serving in Alaska since May of this year.