Soldier from Minnesota dies after fall while hiking in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A U.S. soldier from Minnesota died after falling while hiking in Alaska earlier this month.
Kyle Gustafson, 34, fell Sept. 2 while hiking south of Anchorage, according to the Army. He was hospitalized and later died.
Gustafson was from Fridley and was serving as a military police soldier. He joined the Army in December 2020 and had been serving in Alaska since May of this year.
