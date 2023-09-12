Watch CBS News
Local News

Soldier from Minnesota dies after fall while hiking in Alaska

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 12, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 12, 2023 01:19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A U.S. soldier from Minnesota died after falling while hiking in Alaska earlier this month.

Kyle Gustafson, 34, fell Sept. 2 while hiking south of Anchorage, according to the Army. He was hospitalized and later died.

army-generic-52156733.jpg
Kyle Gustafson U.S. Army/Getty Images

Gustafson was from Fridley and was serving as a military police soldier. He joined the Army in December 2020 and had been serving in Alaska since May of this year.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 12:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.