Snowy Metrodome roof collapse happened 12 years ago

MINNEAPOLIS – Twelve years ago Monday, heavy snow ripped a hole in the roof of the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in downtown Minneapolis, marking the beginning of the end for the multi-use stadium.

It happened on Dec. 12, 2010, causing the next Vikings game to be moved to Detroit.

CBS

The roof was replaced, but in 2014 the stadium was demolished.

Two years after that, U.S. Bank Stadium opened. Now, the Vikings use fake snow in their pregame festivities.

