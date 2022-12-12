Watch CBS News
Sports

Snowy Metrodome roof collapse happened 12 years ago

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

12 years ago, snow collapsed Metrodome roof
12 years ago, snow collapsed Metrodome roof 00:40

MINNEAPOLIS – Twelve years ago Monday, heavy snow ripped a hole in the roof of the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in downtown Minneapolis, marking the beginning of the end for the multi-use stadium.

It happened on Dec. 12, 2010, causing the next Vikings game to be moved to Detroit.

dome-repairs.jpg
CBS

The roof was replaced, but in 2014 the stadium was demolished.

Two years after that, U.S. Bank Stadium opened. Now, the Vikings use fake snow in their pregame festivities.

MORE:

* Goodbye To The Metrodome: A Look Back At The Best Moments
* From Dome To Duffel: Minn. Man Makes Use Of Metrodome's Roof
* Good Question: What's Happening To All Of That Metrodome Debris?
* Metrodome Seats Get New Life In Small Town

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 2:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.