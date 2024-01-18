Sculptors from around the world compete in World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. — Despite a lackluster winter for snow, the World Snow Sculpting Championship are carrying on thanks to snow-making crews from Afton Alps.

"We train all year long just to be in shape to do this kind of work," said Carlos Miguel Ramirez Pereyra.

He's the team leader for Team Mexican Snow. They came to Stillwater all the way from Mexico to compete for a third year.

"It's not possible to practice in Mexico because we don't have snow in the city we live in, so every year is like practice for us," he said.

The 12 teams have 64 hours to carve their masterpieces before a winner is announced Saturday.

"This is like the only place you can find snow in Minnesota," Pam Reimer from Excelsior said.

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce says the event drew 50,000 people to the area last year. They hope this year's attendance matches or is even greater.

"Last year we had to plow the park. There was so much snow. This year we didn't have that problem," Chamber President Robin Anthony-Evenson said.

She encourages people to bundle up if they plan to come out to the event this week and weekend as temperatures remain cold.

"It's wonderful for businesses to have such an event in the first quarter when it's generally a bit quieter. You know Christmas is done, the holidays are done," she said.

The international teams said the event is also an opportunity for them to share their culture with Minnesotans while also learning about the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

"I like Stillwater because people are so kind, and the nature is beautiful with the river and the bridge and the buildings," Ceyhun Konak from Team Izmit said.

"It really is putting Minnesota on the map, and we are really happy we're able to do this," Anthony-Evenson said.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite sculpture. Click here for a schedule of activities.