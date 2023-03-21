Watch CBS News
Snow plow is no match for massive drift on Minnesota-South Dakota border

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. – Our warmup may be melting down some snow, but plenty of crews still have their work cut out for them. 

A picture taken in Big Stone County on the South Dakota border shows a pile of snow that's almost as tall as the plow trying to push it.  

The Big Stone County Sheriff's Office there says this winter has been "nothing short of a UFC fight against Mother Nature."

With just under 81 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, this winter is now the eighth snowiest on record. Duluth has had 121.3 inches so far, making it the sixth snowiest on record. 

March 20, 2023

