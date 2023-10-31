Snow fall on Halloween makes for a scary morning commute

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning started with a spooky, snowy scene.

"Going to sleep Halloween and waking up Christmas was kinda crazy this morning," Jay Estate said.

Fresh powder made for a messy commute. Minnesota State Patrol reports 181 crashes between midnight and 9 a.m. across the state. Nine of those crashes had injuries, but lucky nothing serious. On top of that, 121 vehicles spun out along with 13 jackknifed semis.

WCCO crews found several commuters in Minneapolis outside of Bobby and Steve's—many said it was a tough drive in.

"It was icy. I didn't know the snow would stay on the ground," Parker Fox said. "I thought the ground would be too warm. But it def did stay and the roads are really icy. I was even pulling a u-turn over here I couldn't get traction on the car. Definitely really icy."

"I drove my baby girl to daycare and it was really tough," Abdulaziz Hassan said."It was slippery you gotta drive slowly."

Hassan added he spent an extra 20 minutes in the car Tuesday morning because of the weather.

It's not the first time Minnesota's seen a snowy Halloween, and it certainly won't be the last. Depending on the person, it's either a trick or a treat.

"I think a treat," Fox said. "As a basketball player snow means basketball season is here. I think it's a treat."

"It's a trick. And it's messing up my treat," Estate joked. "I'm supposed to have a big party tonight and I don't know what I'm going to do tonight."

"I knew it was coming so it wasn't a trick, but it certainly wasn't a treat," Mark Kase said.

