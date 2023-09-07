Snow days are back for Minneapolis schools — well, some of them

MINNEAPOLIS -- After years where virtual learning days took place of snow days for students in Minneapolis Public Schools, snow days will return in 2023-2024 — for some students.

The district outlined its plans for handling inclement weather days as students returned to the classroom this week.

Some schools in the district, the plans explain, would risk falling below state-required instructional hours should they close for a snow day. Because of this, they will require students at these schools to complete a virtual learning day when a snow day is called.

This includes every middle school in the district, as well as certain high schools — Harrison, Heritage, Longfellow, MACC, North, South, Washburn and Wellstone will all pivot to e-learning days.

A district spokesperson says the discrepancy leading some high schools, but not others, to get snow days, centers around transportation. The spokesperson says because of differing transportation schedules, certain schools are inherently behind others to begin with when it comes to instructional hours.

"If everybody gets a snow day, then everyone should get a snow day," said former Southwest High School student Dan Scal. "One year, we had six cold and snow days. We had to make them up, but it was still worth it to have those days."

"There's a snow day for a reason — so the kids can get outside and enjoy what doesn't happen that often," added parent Jeremy Kramer.

"We welcome families to share their feedback as we continue to review our school calendar and make adjustments that work well for our students, staff and community," wrote a district spokesperson in a prepared statement.