Smash Park brings indoor pickleball, axe throwing and more to Roseville

By Derek James

/ CBS Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Looking for something new to try? Roseville may be the place to go.

Smash Park is the latest addition to town, and there's a lot of fun to be had.  

From yard games, to axe throwing, and everybody's new favorite — pickleball.

There's also food, drinks and karaoke.

Smash Park is open from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information.

Derek James

Derek James anchors Saturday and Sunday evening newscasts and contributes stories during the week on "The 4."

First published on November 17, 2023 / 8:35 AM CST

